Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

