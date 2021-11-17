Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Tricida alerts:

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.