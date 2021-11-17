Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Zacharia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Zacharia bought 1,440 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $24,940.80.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

TRIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.