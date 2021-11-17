Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

