TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

