Truist Securities Raises Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $44.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

NYSE BVH opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $663.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $188,902.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 over the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.