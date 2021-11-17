Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $683,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $463.21. 47,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,623. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

