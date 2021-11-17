Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $393.45. The company had a trading volume of 153,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.85 and a 200-day moving average of $331.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

