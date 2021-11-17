TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 245 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

