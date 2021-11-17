TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

