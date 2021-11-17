TUI’s (TUIFY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

