TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $295,669.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $295,669.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,463,408,181 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

