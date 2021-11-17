Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Purchases $1,005,788.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $310.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.30. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $275.60 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

