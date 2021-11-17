Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

