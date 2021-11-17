Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 74548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

