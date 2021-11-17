Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 74548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.
The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.
TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
