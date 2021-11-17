UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,626 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

