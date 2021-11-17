UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

