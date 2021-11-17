UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

