UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AAON by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

