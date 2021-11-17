UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 53,111 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,832 shares of company stock worth $5,050,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

