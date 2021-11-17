UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 251.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

