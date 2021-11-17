UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. UiPath has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock worth $24,623,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

