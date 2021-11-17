Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$25.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$889.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.46. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

