Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

