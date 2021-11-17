Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

UNB opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.