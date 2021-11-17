Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 24%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price was up 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 13,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.20.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

