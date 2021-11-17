United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lowered by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7,694.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.