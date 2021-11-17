United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. 10,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

