Universe Group (LON:UNG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 937,808 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The company has a market capitalization of £14.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Universe Group Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

