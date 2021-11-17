Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

