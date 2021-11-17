US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

