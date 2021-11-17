Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $16.77. Valeo shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 18,880 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLEEY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.