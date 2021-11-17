Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells $124,785.36 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89.

VVV stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

