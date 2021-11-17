Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $37.20. Valvoline shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 6,265 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

