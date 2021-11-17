VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $14,415,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 191.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 290,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.