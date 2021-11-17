VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.10

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 2778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,306,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,024,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,290,000 after buying an additional 433,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,621,000 after buying an additional 1,205,548 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

