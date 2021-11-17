Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

