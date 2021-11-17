Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 501.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

