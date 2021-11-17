Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 66,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.