Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 279,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49.

