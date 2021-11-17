Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,250,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $12,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

