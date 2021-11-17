Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $271.90 million, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.