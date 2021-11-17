Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.01% of BCB Bancorp worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCBP stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $116,035. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

