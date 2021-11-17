Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bankshares stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.