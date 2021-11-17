Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.