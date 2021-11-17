Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 135.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have commented on JOAN. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOAN opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

