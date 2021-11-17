Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 63,840 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

