Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 7,938 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.06% of Mistras Group worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.90 million, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

