Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 87,403 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.12% of KVH Industries worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

KVHI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

