Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.93. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

